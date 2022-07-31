Jansen (5-0) earned the victory Sunday, striking out a batter in one inning while walking one in a 1-0 win over Arizona.

Jansen (back) entered a scoreless tie in the top of the ninth inning and Atlanta walked it off in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win for the closer. Jansen was unavailable Saturday after feeling a twinge in his back Friday but was feeling well enough Sunday to enter a tied game in the ninth. Since returning from a stint on the injured list with an irregular heartbeat, he's 4-for-4 in save chances and has allowed two runs in 6.2 innings while striking out seven.