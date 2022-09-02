Jansen pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn a save against the Rockies on Thursday.
Jansen entered Thursday having allowed two runs in each of his previous two outings, but Atlanta manager Brian Snitker didn't hesitate to go to him again with his team up by three runs in the ninth inning. This time Jansen breezed through a scoreless frame, needing just eight pitches to set the side down in order. The veteran closer hasn't always inspired confidence this season and has posted an unappetizing 3.62 ERA, but he leads the majors with 31 saves in 36 attempts.