Jansen earned the save over the Mets on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one inning.

Jansen was handed the ball in the ninth inning and asked to protect a one-run lead. He allowed a leadoff single to Francisco Lindor but was able to keep New York from tying the game. Jansen has earned a save in each of his past four appearances, tossing four scoreless innings and registering four strikeouts over that stretch. He's tied for second in the majors with 28 saves on the campaign.