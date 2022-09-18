Jansen struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Jansen was reportedly unavailable with a finger issue Friday, but he was deemed good-to-go ahead of Saturday's contest. A save chance arose, and he needed just nine pitches (seven strikes) to convert it. This was his first save since he blew a chance in Seattle last Sunday. Jansen now has a 3.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 72:19 K:BB through 55 innings while converting 34 of 41 save chances. Assuming the finger soreness doesn't resurface, he should remain Atlanta's primary closer the rest of the way.