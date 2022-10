Jansen picked up the save Friday against the Mets, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out three and walking one over one inning.

Jansen picked up his 38th save Friday, the second most saves in baseball this season. He allowed two baserunners and needed 24 pitches, 15 of which were strikes, to get the job done. After allowing two runs in an outing on Sep. 11 that ballooned his ERA to 3.91, the veteran has steadily lowered it to where it sits now at 3.54.