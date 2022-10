Jansen picked up the save Saturday against the Mets, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out two and walking none over one inning.

Jansen now has saves in back-to-back appearances and in six of his last eight appearances. The veteran is one save shy of tying Emmanuel Clase for the most in baseball. Jansen needed just 11 pitches to finish out the game Saturday, lowering his ERA to 3.48 in the process.