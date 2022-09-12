Jansen (5-2) took the loss and blown save during Sunday's 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, allowing two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Jansen's services were necessitated after Atlanta rallied five runs in the top of the ninth, but he served up solo shots to Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez to suffer his third blown save and second loss in his last seven appearances. During that stretch, the 34-year-old has surrendered seven runs in 5.2 innings to increase his season ERA from 3.04 to 3.91. Despite a league-leading 33 saves, Jansen's seven blown saves are tied for second-most in MLB.