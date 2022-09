Jansen pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two batters on his way to a save in Tuesday's 10-9 win over the Athletics.

Jansen was called upon to protect Atlanta's 10-9 lead in the bottom of the ninth frame, producing a one-two-three inning while registering two punchouts. He has now converted 32 out of 38 save opportunities this season. After a rough stretch from late August to early September, Jansen has now pitched back-to-back perfect innings in his last two appearances.