Jansen allowed one run and struck out one batter in one inning during Friday's 9-6 win over the Mets.

Jansen made his first appearance of the month and coughed up a solo shot to Jeff McNeil. The veteran closer hasn't earned a save since July 29 and he saw his ERA climb to 3.57 through 40 appearances. As expected, Jansen is still the team's top closing option with the newly-acquired Raisel Iglesias working the eighth inning Friday.