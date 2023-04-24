Pillar is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Pillar had started in each of the past six games and on each of the past three occasions that Atlanta has faced right-handed pitchers, but he'll give way to Eddie Rosario in left field while Marcell Ozuna re-enters the lineup at designated hitter against Marlins righty Edward Cabrera. Though he's mustered a .566 OPS this season, Pillar has nonetheless performed significantly better than Ozuna (.406 OPS) thus far, so the former still appears to have a pathway to regular playing time, at least until Travis d'Arnaud (concussion) or Michael Harris (back) return from the injured list.