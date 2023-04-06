site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Kevin Pillar: Starting in left field Thursday
Pillar is starting in left field and batting eighth Thursday against the Padres.
Pillar gets the nod over Eddie Rosario -- and Marcell Ozuna -- with left-hander Blake Snell on the mound for San Diego. Atlanta's left-field job has formed into a platoon here in the early going.
