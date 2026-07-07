Braves' Matt Olson: Launches two homers in loss

Olson went 2-for-5 with two homers, three total RBI and a walk in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Olson left the yard twice, demolishing a solo homer to right field off Freddy Peralta in the third inning before coming through with a game-tying, two-run shot to left field off Devin Williams in the ninth inning to force an extra frame. This was a series to remember for Olson, who homered twice in both Friday's win and Monday's loss to bookend the four-game set against the rival Mets. It has been another stellar season for the veteran first baseman, who is slashing .273/.344/.546 with 24 homers, 23 doubles, 57 RBI and 61 runs across 89 contests.