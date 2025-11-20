The Astros traded Dubon to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for Nick Allen, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dubon slashed .241/.289/.355 with seven homers, 33 RBI and 43 runs scored across 398 plate appearances in 2025. While he may not be the most formidable threat at the plate, his ability to play virtually every defensive position at a Gold Glove-caliber level elevates his value and could buy him consistent playing time in Atlanta.