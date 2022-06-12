Harris went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.

Harris has stolen a base in each of the last two contests, which suggests he's getting a bit more comfortable at the big-league level. He's now 6-for-14 (.429) across his last four games, adding three RBI and five runs scored. The 21-year-old outfielder has six RBI, nine runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 53 plate appearances. Considering he had only 14 home runs in 197 minor-league games, he should be expected to produce more with speed than with power, though the latter trait shouldn't be completely discounted as his game grows.