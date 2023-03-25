Harris (back) will start in center field and bat fifth in Saturday's split-squad game against the Twins.

Back tightness resulted in Harris being scratched from Friday's game, but Atlanta said all along that it was a precautionary measure. Harris will be with the regulars at home in North Port, Florida, starting behind Max Fried in what looks like a dress rehearsal for Opening Day. Harris is 9-for-38 with two home runs and two stolen bases so far this spring.