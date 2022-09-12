Harris went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in an 8-7 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Harris ignited Atlanta's five-run comeback with a solo shot to lead off the eighth inning and a three-run home run in the ninth for his third home run in his last three games. Despite snapping a 15-game hit streak Saturday, the 21-year-old rookie has enjoyed a torrid September that features a .429/.429/.914 slash line with five long balls in 35 at-bats.