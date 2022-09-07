Harris went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Tuesday's 10-9 win over the Athletics.

Harris' RBI single in the top of the fifth broke a 5-5 tie and extended the rookie's hitting streak to 13 games. During the streak, Harris has generated a .447 average while slugging three home runs, driving in 10 and scoring 11 times. He'll remain in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, batting seventh while manning center field.

