Harris went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Tuesday's 10-9 win over the Athletics.
Harris' RBI single in the top of the fifth broke a 5-5 tie and extended the rookie's hitting streak to 13 games. During the streak, Harris has generated a .447 average while slugging three home runs, driving in 10 and scoring 11 times. He'll remain in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, batting seventh while manning center field.
