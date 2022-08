Harris went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and two walks in Monday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

The Rookie of the Year candidate broke the game open with a two-run home run in the fifth inning, which proved to be all Atlanta needed to win the game. The long ball is Harris' 13th on the season, good for second among NL rookies this season. He also showed off his plate discipline, as his two walks two walks improved his OBP to .328.