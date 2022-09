Harris went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 8-0 win over the Nationals.

The rookie is up to 20 steals on the season, with four of them coming in the last eight games. Harris is now just one home run away from joining the 20-20 club. a feat accomplished by only five other players in their first year in the majors -- although remarkably, two of them (Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Witt) also did it this season.