Harris went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Thursday's 13-6 victory over Colorado.

All of Atlanta's starters on offense collected at least one hit in the contest, and Harris got in on the action with the first multi-hit performance of his young career. The 21-year-old picked up an RBI for the third straight game when he knocked in a run with an infield single in the second inning. Harris was batting .188 heading into the contest, but he raised that mark to .286 with the standout effort.