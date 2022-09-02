Harris went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday in a 3-0 win against the Rockies.

Harris slugged a 437-foot homer in the fifth inning to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead. The long ball extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he is slashing .433/.528/.800 with two homers, five doubles, five RBI and a stolen base. Harris has been a tremendous fantasy asset during his rookie campaign, posting a .298/.344/.523 slash line with 14 home runs, 46 RBI and 16 thefts over 85 contests.