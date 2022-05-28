Harris' contract was selected by Atlanta on Saturday.
Harris got off to a blistering start at Double-A Mississippi, as he reached base safely in his first 31 games of the year and slashed .307/.362/.512 with four home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 22 RBI, 21 runs and 10 stolen bases during that time. The 21-year-old hasn't played at the Triple-A level, but he'll be rewarded with a significant promotion to the big leagues following his results in Mississippi. Harris is Atlanta's top fantasy prospect and should have a chance to carve out playing time in the majors with Travis Demeritte being sent down in the corresponding move.
More News
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Goes yard twice for Mississippi•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Hit streak at nine games•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Swipes third bag of spring•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Ends successful minor-league season•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Slumping recently in High-A•