Harris is starting in center field and batting ninth during Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Harris' contract was selected by Atlanta on Saturday, and the 21-year-old will make his major-league debut in center field while Ronald Acuna serves as the designated hitter in his return to the lineup. Harris hasn't played at the Triple-A level but slashed .305/.372/.506 with five homers, 33 runs, 33 RBI and 11 stolen bases over 43 games at Double-A Mississippi to begin the year. Since many of Atlanta's outfielders have struggled recently, the team's top prospect should have plenty of chances to earn playing time in the big leagues.