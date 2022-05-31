Harris will start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Harris will man center field for the fourth game in a row, even though Atlanta's top prospect has gone 1-for-9 with one run in his first three contests in the big leagues. He'll need to start producing sooner rather than later or risk a demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett or Double-A Mississippi, but Atlanta looks prepared to give the 21-year-old a trial run as an everyday outfielder. William Contreras -- who is sitting out a second straight game Tuesday -- and Adam Duvall are the main candidates to lose out on playing time while Harris is up with the big club.