Harris exited Thursday's game against the Padres in the fourth inning, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
It's unclear why Harris was pulled, though he did get up slowly after sliding into second base earlier in the game. Sam Hilliard took over for him in center field.
