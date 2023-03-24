Harris (back) is expected to return to Grapefruit League action Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Harris was scratched from Atlanta's lineup Friday against Boston because of back tightness, but it doesn't seem to be much of a concern. He should be in center field for the reigning NL East champs on Opening Day next Thursday.
