Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated Friday that Harris (back) should be able to return from the 10-day IL when first eligible, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Harris was placed on the injured list Friday afternoon with a lower back strain, but Snitker told reporters after the move that the dynamic young center fielder should only really be sidelined for four or five days. He can be activated as early as April 17. Sam Hilliard is covering center for Atlanta on Friday night against the Padres. Eli White and Ronald Acuna could mix in there too.