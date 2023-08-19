Harris went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

The move from ninth to second in the order in the wake of an injury to Ozzie Albies (hamstring) hasn't cooled down Harris' bat. The 2022 NL Rookie of the Year is slashing .369/.417/.554 through 17 games in August with two homers, four steals, nine RBI and 15 runs.