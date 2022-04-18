Harris went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a stolen base for Double-A Mississippi on Sunday against Biloxi.

Atlanta's top fantasy prospect has hit safely in all nine games to begin the season, slashing .378/.410/.541 with two doubles and two triples. Harris is still looking for his first homer and there are some other minor blemishes on his line, including a 2:8 BB:K and two caught stealing in five attempts, but overall the 21-year-old is looking like a future five-category asset. Atlanta kept him at High-A all last season despite strong numbers and doesn't have a need to rush him up the ladder, but Harris seems intent on forcing his way to Triple-A sometime this summer.