Harris went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-5 win over the Nationals.
It took 16 games, but Harris finally swatted his first homer, a solo shot off Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan in the eighth inning. In his last six contests, Harris is 8-for-21 (.381) with four extra-base hits. He's maintained a .293/.317/.466 slash line with seven RBI, 10 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 60 plate appearances, earning an everyday role in center field.
More News
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Adds another steal•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Steals first big-league bag•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Collects three hits Thursday•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Draws fourth consecutive start•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Debuting in center field•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Contract selected by Atlanta•