Harris went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in a 6-3 win over the Phillies on Saturday.

Harris continued his superb rookie campaign with a two-run home run that helped power his team to victory in an important divisional matchup. Harris has five home runs in the month of September and boasts an excellent slash line of .306/.344/.538 in 379 at-bats this season. Despite only making his debut towards the end of May, Harris has a Baseball-Reference WAR of 5.1.