Harris went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in a 10-4 win Tuesday in Washington.

Harris doubled in a run in the third and added a solo shot in the sixth. The 21-year-old has homered in consecutive games and hit safely in seven straight. He is thriving in his first 17 games in the majors, slashing .323/.344/.548 with nine extra-base hits and two stolen bases.