Harris went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader.

After going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's matinee, Harris added two more hits and a solo blast off left-hander Gregory Soto in the nightcap. The 22-year-old Harris has been on a tear, hitting safely in 14 of his last 15 games, going 22-for-59 (.373) with four homers and a 1.038 OPS in that span. After a very slow start to the season, Harris' slash line is now up to .295/.337/.477 with 16 homers, 68 runs scored, 50 RBI and 20 stolen bases across 467 plate appearances.