Harris went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 12-2 rout of the Nationals.

The rookie continues to hit ninth for Atlanta despite an electric start to his big-league career, but Harris is producing incredible fantasy value nonetheless. Through his first 39 games in the majors, the 21-year-old is slashing .310/.342/.542 with seven homers, six steals, 24 RBI and 28 runs, and all while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field.