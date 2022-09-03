Harris went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.

His two-run blast with nobody out in the sixth inning chased Sandy Alcantara from the game. Harris has hit safely in 10 straight games and homered in two straight, and the 21-year-old phenom is slashing an astonishing .301/.346/.533 with 15 home runs, 16 stolen bases, 48 RBI and 58 runs in only 86 contests for Atlanta.