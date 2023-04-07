Harris is considered day-to-day after banging his back on the outfield wall in Thursday's game against the Padres, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.

Harris was pulled in the fourth inning of the game, though Atlanta quickly announced the move was made out of precaution. It was originally speculated that he injured his back on a stolen base attempt in the second inning, though that turned out to not be the case. Most importantly, it appears that Harris should be able to re-enter the lineup in short order.