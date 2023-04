Harris (back) had yet to be cleared to take live batting practice as of Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Which means that Harris is not going to be activated from the injured list when first eligible Monday. Harris suffered a lower-back strain earlier this month and has not progressed as quickly as hoped. Sam Hilliard is drawing most of the starts in center field in his absence, though Eli White is out there for Atlanta on Saturday against the Royals.