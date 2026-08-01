Braves' Michael Harris: Reaches 20 homers in win

Harris went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Harris broke the game open with a 421-foot blast off Foster Griffin in the sixth inning, reaching the 20-homer mark for the second straight year. The 25-year-old entered the game on an 0-for-11 skid but will finish July with an .806 OPS, 14 extra-base hits and 21 RBI over 27 games. For the season, he's slashing .292/.321/.496 with 20 long balls, 64 RBI, 54 runs scored and six steals across 418 plate appearances.