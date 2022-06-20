Harris went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Cubs.
Harris launched his third home run of the season in Sunday's game against the Cubs. Harris is having an excellent start to his rookie campaign with a hit in 14 of 17 June games, including seven multi-hit games. The outfielder is slashing .321/.346/.538 since his call-up on May 28.
