Harris went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Pirates.

While the rookie has exclusively hit ninth in the batting order since his promotion, Harris has still been productive for Atlanta. He's slashing .298/.327/.447 through his first 13 MLB games with five RBI and eight runs scored, and while he's still looking for his first big-league homer, the 21-year-old now has his first steal in the majors after swiping 11 in 43 Double-A games this year.