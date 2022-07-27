Harris went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Though he didn't receive a promotion to the big leagues from Double-A Mississippi until late May, Harris is rapidly closing in on becoming the 18th player this season to record double-digit home runs and stolen bases. He's already nabbed 11 steals -- in as many attempts -- through 201 plate appearances, and his third-inning blast Tuesday off Aaron Nola now brings him to nine home runs on the season. For all his success, Harris remains stuck at the bottom of the lineup, but the rookie will get his first look in the leadoff role in Wednesday's series finale while Ronald Acuna rests for the day game, according to Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.