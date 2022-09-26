Harris went 1-for-4 with two walks, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Phillies.

Batting second with Ronald Acuna (back) still not ready to start, Harris wasted no time making an impact on the game, drawing a walk and swiping his 19th base of the year in the first inning. The rookie was caught stealing later in the game, but it's just the second time since his promotion to the majors he's been thrown out on a stolen base attempt. Harris hasn't slowed down at the plate in September, slashing .333/.356/.607 through 87 plate appearances with six homers, three steals, 17 runs and 17 RBI.