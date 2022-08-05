Harris (foot) went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Mets.

Harris provided RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings, and he added a steal during his second trip on the bases. The 21-year-old missed a game after he was hit by a pitch on the foot Tuesday, but it wasn't expected to be a long-term issue. This was his first multi-hit effort since July 26, as the rookie has cooled down at the plate a bit. Harris still has a strong .286/.324/.481 slash line with nine home runs, 12 steals, 32 RBI and 36 runs scored through 59 contests this year.