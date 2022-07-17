Harris went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and three stolen bases in a 6-3 victory over Washington on Saturday.

Harris singled and stole second in the fourth inning, walked, stole second and scored in the seventh and doubled and stole third in the ninth. The three times on base mark the fifth occasion in 47 games the rookie has done so, and he's one of only two players who's recorded double digit thefts with under 50 games played. Harris is slashing an impressive .284/.320/.503 with eight home runs, 30 runs and 26 RBI.