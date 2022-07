Harris went 1-for-4 with a run and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 7-1 win against the Cardinals.

Harris did all his damage in the third inning, when he singled, stole second and third and scored. The 21-year-old has slumped through the beginning of July -- going 2-for-16 in five games -- however, he's been noticeably more active on the basepaths with four steals in his last nine games compared to two thefts in his first 27 appearances.