Atlanta recalled Petersen from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Petersen will come up from the minors to give Atlanta some extra bullpen depth for the second game of Thursday's twin bill in Philadelphia. He's turned in a 2.45 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 14.2 Triple-A innings since joining the organization at the start of April, and with AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) moving to the injured list in a corresponding move, there's room on the active roster for Petersen to remain in Atlanta for a few more days if he performs well.