Tonkin will be on Atlanta's roster for the NLDS versus the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old right-hander essentially won out over Kyle Wright for the primary long relief gig. Tonkin struggled down the stretch in the regular season, but he was a bullpen workhorse for the NL East champs over the course of the year while logging 80 innings across 45 appearances.