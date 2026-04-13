Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and three strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Six different Atlanta players recorded multiple hits in a 13-1 rout, but Yastrzemski instead led the team in a less helpful category, accounting for three of the five strikeouts by Cleveland pitchers on the night. The veteran slugger is still looking for his first homer of 2026, slashing .180/.293/.260 through 15 games with what would be a career-worst 27.6 percent strikeout rate, but for now his spot as the strong side of a platoon in left field doesn't appear to be in jeopardy.