Allen went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI in Saturday's 10-1 win against Cleveland.

Most of Atlanta's offense came from the bottom of the order -- the team's 5-through-9 hitters went a combined 10-for-22 with nine RBI. Allen was a big part of that, recording three knocks from the No. 9 slot while collecting two RBI, more than he had accumulated over his previous 23 games combined. Allen batted a meager .156 during that 23-game span, so he'll look to use Saturday's effort as a launching point for more success at the plate.