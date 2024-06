Johnson gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning Sunday to record his eighth hold of the season in a win over the Yankees.

The right-hander has been sharp in June, getting scored upon only once in eight appearances with a 3.12 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 8.2 innings. Johnson is quickly closing in on the career-high 12 holds he collected in 2023 as part of Atlanta's high-leverage bridge to closer Raisel Iglesias.